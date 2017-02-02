Study: Fort Wayne “best place to raise a family” in U.S.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Some national praise for the city of Fort Wayne, as a new study lists the Summit City as the best place in America to raise a family.
For City spokesman John Perlich, it’s just a confirmation of something city officials already knew:
“We continue to be encouraged by the national recognition we’ve been receiving for the positive momentum and investments we’ve been experiencing in Fort Wayne,” Perlich says. “To be number 1 in this area is certainly a great compliment to our community.”
The study says Fort Wayne’s high school graduation rate and low costs of living were its two strongest categories.