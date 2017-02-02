Study: Fort Wayne “best place to raise a family” in U.S.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Some national praise for the city of Fort Wayne, as a new study lists the Summit City as the best place in America to raise a family.

For City spokesman John Perlich, it’s just a confirmation of something city officials already knew:

“We continue to be encouraged by the national recognition we’ve been receiving for the positive momentum and investments we’ve been experiencing in Fort Wayne,” Perlich says. “To be number 1 in this area is certainly a great compliment to our community.”

The study says Fort Wayne’s high school graduation rate and low costs of living were its two strongest categories.

You can read the full study at this link.