Study: Fort Wayne among best minor league sports cities in U.S.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The return of arena football to Fort Wayne shouldn’t come as much of a surprise if a new national ranking on the best cities for minor league sports is to be believed.

The Summit City was listed at 4th place on Livability.com’s list of the best Minor League sports cities in the country.

The study, which you can read in full here, cites the ability of the Fort Wayne TinCaps, Fort Wayne Komets and Fort Wayne Mad Ants to not only put together winning franchises but also to draw a crowd.

Those three teams have baseball, hockey, and basketball covered, and with the addition of the Indiana Blue Bombers in March, sports fans in Fort Wayne shouldn’t ever have to go very long without something to watch.

Toledo, Ohio was listed in first place.