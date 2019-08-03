Study: Consuming caffeine before a workout may cause nasty side effects

MUNCIE, Ind. (WOWO): Having a cup of coffee or a can of Coke before a workout might do you more harm than good.

That’s according to a study done by Ball State University that found that caffeine may have a negative impact on your heart health.

Exercise Science Professor Paul Nagelkirk found that during exercise, there’s an increase in certain proteins that help dissolve blood clots, but in test subjects that had caffeine before exercising, there were changes in the blood that promoted clot formation.

That means an increased risk of stroke, heart attacks, and vein problems.

Read the full study here.