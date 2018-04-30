Students plan to boycott graduation over policy on military uniforms

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Two DeKalb County high school students are going to boycott their graduation over the school’s dress code.

Brothers Sam and Nick Kipp finished boot camp with the Army Reserve last summer, and wanted to wear their military uniforms to graduation, but Nick tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 the principal of Hamilton Senior High School was against the move:

“He said it would be like wearing an Applebee’s uniform to graduation,” Nick says.

Hamilton Community Schools released a statement on the matter, saying those in the Armed Forces are welcome to wear their formal dress under their graduation robe. The brothers say that would violate army regulations.