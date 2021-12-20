Student detained after threat at Warsaw middle school

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO): A student has been identified and detained after a threat was made last Friday at a Warsaw middle school.

Warsaw Police along with help from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office say the student involved in threats made against Edgewood Middle School and the Tippecanoe Valley School system via Snapchat is cooperating in the investigation.

There was an increased police presence at the school and all Warsaw schools Monday morning as students arrived.

The case is still under investigation. No further details will be made available.