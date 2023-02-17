Student brought gun to South Side High School earlier this week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A gun was found at Southside High School on February 14.

Our partners in news at 21 Alive report that according to a letter sent to parents, the gun was seen in a pocket of a coat in a locker room.

The gun was immediately taken and the student was identified. The letter says that there were no threats or intent to harm anyone in the school building.

It’s the second time this week that a gun has been reported at a FWCS building, after a student brought a gun to North Side High School on Friday.