Student brings gun to Columbia City High School

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WOWO) – District officials say that a student brought a gun to school today at Columbia City High School.

In a letter to parents that our partners in news at 21 Alive were sent, Whitley County Consolidated Schools Superintendent Laura McDermott said that a student brought a concealed gun to school that was handled by other students.

Officials say the gun was not loaded and the student took the gun home at the end of the day.

Leaders say they reported the incident to proper authorities and say that appropriate action will be taken school officials and law enforcement.