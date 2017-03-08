Strong winds force closure of FWCS school

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Students at Lincoln Elementary School will have the day off Thursday, thanks to strong winds that blew through Fort Wayne Wednesday.

According to FWCS spokesperson Krista Stockman, the school building suffered wind damage that was severe enough to force school officials to cancel classes. The nature of the damage was not disclosed, but the district hopes to have “enough repairs” done to open the building again on Friday.

The cancellation also applies to Y Care at the school. No other FWCS buildings were impacted.