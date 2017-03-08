Strong winds causing damage, power outages, and rollover crashes

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Strong winds are being reported across much of the WOWO listening area. The high winds are blowing numerous trees, limbs, branches and debris onto electrical wires and equipment, and causing nearly 20,000 Indiana Michigan Power customers to lose service.

The winds are expected to continue through Wednesday evening and are likely to cause additional outages. According to a press release, I&M will not be able to establish estimated times of restoration until the winds subside and crews can assess the damage.

The approximate number of customers without service by state and county as of 4 p.m, Wednesday was:

INDIANA: 9,300

Adams: 100

Allen: 6,400

DeKalb: 100

Elkhart: 300

Grant: 100

LaPorte: 200

Madison: 100

Noble: 200

St. Joseph: 1,700

Whitley: 100

MICHIGAN: 10,600

Allegan: 100

Berrien: 1,200

Cass: 1,000

Kalamazoo: 1,500

St. Joseph: 500

Van Buren: 6,300

Meanwhile, several rollover crashes have been reported along I-69 and I-469. Several drivers traveling through News Haven called the WOWO Newsroom to report whiteout conditions due to dust being blow across the roadways.

7 pm update…Here is a list of a few max wind gusts across the region today. Storm report summary… https://t.co/HDSMftjN1j pic.twitter.com/hcTe15IPwI — NWS Northern Indiana (@NWSIWX) March 9, 2017

A fire caused serious damage late Wednesday afternoon at the Yarnelle Lumber Company. According to our partners in news at ABC 21, the fire broke out about 5 p.m., Wednesday, when wind gusts topped 50 miles per hour.

The flames spread to at least one structure at or adjacent to the lumber yard. Officials asked people to stay clear of the area as they worked to control the flames.

So far, no word regarding the cause or injuries.