Strong Finish to First Half for U.S. Pork, Beef Exports

U.S. pork and beef exports were above year-ago levels in both volume and value in June, according to the U.S. Meat Export Federation. Led by a rebound in Mexico and China, pork export value was the highest in 14 months. June pork exports posted double-digit gains in both volume and value, reaching 212,800 metric tons, valued at $569.2 million. For the first half of 2019, pork exports remained two percent below last year in volume and were down six percent in value to $3.1 billion. In May, the 20 percent retaliatory duty on most U.S. pork exports to Mexico was removed as the U.S., Mexico and Canada reached an agreement on steel and aluminum tariffs.

USMEF President and CEO Dan Halstrom says the tariff removal was a “tremendous relief,” sparking further U.S. pork exports to Mexico. Meanwhile, beef exports were up three percent year-over-year in June to 118,600 metric tons. Beef export value, at $724.8 million, increased just one percent from a year ago.