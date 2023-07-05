Strick Files For Re-Election As Huntington Mayor

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO): The political landscape across Northeast Indiana continues to take shape, this time in Huntington as Richard Strick filed the necessary paperwork to run for re-election as Mayor. According to a release, Strick secured 174 certified signatures of registered voters, exceeding the necessary 79, to run as an independent candidate.

By Indiana election law, to run as an Independent candidate for any position, “The candidate must collect signatures of registered voters in the election district that total at least 2% of the total votes cast in the 2022 Secretary of State’s race in the election district the candidate wishes to represent.”

As of 5 P.M. this past Thursday, all collected signatures were vetted and verified. With that approval Richard Strick will be on the ballot this November for re-election as Mayor of the City of Huntington.