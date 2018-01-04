Stranded driver arrested on numerous drug related charges

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A state trooper offering a helping hand ended up using that same hand to arrest two people on drug charges on the Indiana Toll Road.

A trooper stopped on the Indiana Toll Road at about 2:40 a.m. Thursday in LaGrange County, a few miles east of the Howe Travel Plaza to help a pair of motorists in a broken-down vehicle.

The two refused to get into a police car to warm up, and the suspicious officer used a K-9 to allegedly detect drugs.

The trooper reportedly found methamphetamine, potential marijuana, ecstasy, heroin, and pills along with paraphernalia and drug-dealing related items. Over $800 in cash was also reportedly found.

41-year-old Erin Kaiser and 55-year-old Scott Fraley, both of Angola, were arrested on multiple drug-related charges.