Storms cause death, damage, power outages

By
Darrin Wright
-
(Rob Winters/WOWO News)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Storms that pushed through Monday evening prompted tornado and thunderstorm warnings, killed one person, and left thousands of area residents in the dark.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department says a woman was killed when her mobile home overturned during the storms, at about 7:45pm in the 4300 block of Brimstone Road. Crews say they found her under some debris, clutching a small boy, who was found to be in good condition. The woman was unconscious when firefighters found her, and she was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Indiana Michigan Power reports that at its peak, strong winds caused by last night’s storms caused over 40,000 power outages throughout the utility’s service area. As of 4:30am today, more than 7,500 remained in the Fort Wayne area.

(Supplied/Indiana Michigan Power)

The National Weather Service confirmed receiving multiple reports of wind damage throughout the area, including the roof being ripped off a building in Huntington County, according to the Journal Gazette.

