Storms cause death, damage, power outages

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Storms that pushed through Monday evening prompted tornado and thunderstorm warnings, killed one person, and left thousands of area residents in the dark.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department says a woman was killed when her mobile home overturned during the storms, at about 7:45pm in the 4300 block of Brimstone Road. Crews say they found her under some debris, clutching a small boy, who was found to be in good condition. The woman was unconscious when firefighters found her, and she was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Indiana Michigan Power reports that at its peak, strong winds caused by last night’s storms caused over 40,000 power outages throughout the utility’s service area. As of 4:30am today, more than 7,500 remained in the Fort Wayne area.

The National Weather Service confirmed receiving multiple reports of wind damage throughout the area, including the roof being ripped off a building in Huntington County, according to the Journal Gazette.