Stop for school buses, avoid the fine

INDIANA, (WOWO) – With the new school year just around the corner, it’s important to keep in mind school bus safety while out on the roads.

The Indiana State Police receives countless complaints every year about drivers failing to stop for school buses.

It’s important to remember when approaching a school bus from any direction, if the bus is stopped with its flashing red lights activated and its stop arm extended, you must stop too. Even on multiple lane highways.

Motorists on highways divided by a barrier or unimproved median (concrete or cable barrier, or grass median) are required to stop only if they are traveling in the same direction as the school bus.

If there is not an unimproved median or barrier, all lanes in all directions must stop.

Disregarding a school bus stop arm is a Class “A” infraction and can include a maximum fine of $10,000.

For more information check out the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services.