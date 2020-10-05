Stimulus Talks Remain Hopeful Before Election

Hopes a COVID-19 stimulus package can be completed before the November election are increasing.

With President Donald Trump and many staffers in the White House testing positive for the virus over the last week, Trump has indicated support for a new stimulus package.

Trump stated via Twitter over the weekend, the nation “wants and needs” stimulus, directing lawmakers to “work together and get it done.”

Speaking to CBS’s Face The Nation over the weekend, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi indicated that progress is being made.

When asked if an agreement could come this week, Pelosi said it “depends on if [Republicans] understand what we have to do to crush the virus.”

The House passed another version of its HEROES Act last week, a $2.2 trillion coronavirus aid package.

The legislation includes aid to ethanol plants, livestock producers who had to euthanize animals because of no slaughterhouse capacity, as well as a 15 percent increase in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.