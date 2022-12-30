Still No Deal Between Union and Fort Wayne Philharmonic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Another day has passed without an agreement being reached between The Fort Wayne Philharmonic and Local 58, Fort Wayne Musicians Association. Union representatives did not offer a counter proposal at Thursday’s session but asked several questions which all were previously answered. On Tuesday, the union offered three proposals. Each demanded increases in their wage and benefits compared to previous proposals made on December 12th.

In its last offer, the Philharmonic made a substantial salary increase of 33.4% over three years. This would return the orchestra to more than pre-pandemic wages in the contract’s first year. The proposal also defined limited change in work rules so the Philharmonic can expand offerings for community engagement and education programs when musicians return from the strike. The Philharmonic is continuing to pay 70% of the musician’s health insurance while they remain on strike.