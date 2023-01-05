Still No Agreement Between Philharmonic and Musicians Union

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): After attempts to reach a mutually beneficial contract, the Fort Wayne Philharmonic and Local 58, Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association have been unable to come to an agreement following Wednesday’s negotiations. The recent proposals submitted by the Players’ Association and Local 58, even with the assistance from the Federal Mediator, have moved backwards. Officials with the Philharmonic stated that union members have continued to present proposals that move away from a fair deal and have stalled in progress.

The lack of progress towards a fair contract made over the last four negotiation sessions has prompted the Philharmonic to file charges of regressive bargaining against the union with the National Labor Relations Board. Prior to ending the negotiation session Wednesday, the Philharmonic proposed additional wage increases totaling 42% over 4 years, exceeding pre-pandemic wages in year one of the proposed contract.