Sticker vandalism in Warsaw

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – While last week’s solidarity rally held at the Kosciusko County Courthouse promoted peace and unity, apparently, a few participants couldn’t resist leaving crudely crafted messages attacking Nazis and President Donald Trump.

County workers discovered courthouse benches splattered with a handful of stickers that condemned Nazism and Tom Metzger, a well-known local white supremacist. One sticker specifically targeted Trump with a vulgarity.

County Commissioner Brad Jackson provided photos of the stickers to fellow commissioners and the media Tuesday . Jackson said no police report was made and no damage was caused by the vandals, but the county had to have workers remove the stickers and residue.

Jackson said “it appears” the incident might have been connected to a rally the night before on Aug. 14. The rally was initiated in response to the Charlottesville protests involving white supremacists and Nazis that turned violent and led to the death of a counter protester.