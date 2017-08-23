Sticker vandalism in Warsaw

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – While last week’s solidarity rally held at the Kosciusko County Courthouse promoted peace and unity, apparently, a few participants couldn’t resist leaving crudely crafted messages attacking Nazis and President Donald Trump.
He called the incident “disrespectful” and said it seemed to conflict with some of the messages echoed at the rally.
Brian Smith, the Kosciusko County Democrat Party chairman who helped organize the event, was told of the vandalism Tuesday afternoon. He said he had been unaware of the incident and condemned it.
“I do not condone any disrespectful messages and property destruction. However, I encourage Commissioner Jackson to review security camera footage (if it exists) to bring the perpetrators to justice.”
Smith said he looked around after the event to make sure everything was cleaned up and did not seen anything improper at that time.
Jackson said he can’t remember any incidents of vandalism on the courthouse grounds in his two decades with the county.