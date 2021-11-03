Steve Daivd to retire from Indiana Supreme Court

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): An Allen County native who has spent more than a decade on the Indiana Supreme Court will step down about a year from now.

Indiana Supreme Court Justice Steven David will retire in the fall of 2022. He is Indiana’s 106th Supreme Court Justice and the longest-serving justice currently on the court.

David also retired from the U.S. Army in 2010 with the rank of Colonel. In 1994 he was elected – and subsequently re-elected – to the bench in Boone County where he served until his appointment to the state’s highest court by Governor Mitch Daniels in 2010.

“I am so proud and humbled to have served the people of Indiana and the people of this great nation for my entire professional life,” David said. “From 1982 through 2010 I served as either a full-time soldier or as a part-time soldier in the United States Army Reserves. From 1994 until next year it will be almost 30 years that I have served as a judicial officer. Service to others has been my great honor. I am humbled to have served. My journey has been nothing less than a dream come true. We have the greatest Supreme Court in the nation and the best judicial system anywhere, and we are all constantly working together to make it better! I salute Chief Justice Rush and my colleagues on the Supreme Court. They are truly amazing law partners. Chief Justice Rush and I were trial judges together and have been friends for many years. It has been my distinct honor and sheer joy to work with her not only on our core mission but together with so many justice partners to improve our systems and to make Hoosiers proud. I look forward to the next chapters in my life and ways in which I can continue to serve and make lives better.”

The Judicial Nominating Commission will search for a successor to fill the vacancy. Applications for the position will be made available on the Court’s website.