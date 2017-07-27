Steuben County Sheriff asking for help locating sex offender

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a wanted non-compliant registered sex offender.

An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for 26-year-old Mitchell Wayne Hephner.

Hephner faces 2 counts of level 6 felony failure to register as a sex or violent offender, and 1 count of level 5 felony failure to register as a sex or violent offender prior to conviction.

Hephner allegedy failed to report required information to the Sheriff’s Office and was not living at his registered address.

He was last known to be in the 3700 block of south CR 109 W in rural Steuben Township.

Hephner is described as a white male, 6’01” tall and approximately 165 pounds. He has short brown hair, brown eyes and a goatee. He also has several tattoos on his neck, throat, left arm and left hand.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office or Steuben County Crime Stoppers.