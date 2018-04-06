Steuben County deputies searching for wanted registered sex offender

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding Mitchell Wayne Hephner, 27 of Angola.

Hephner is a wanted registered sex offender. Deputies say an arrest warrant was issued Thursday for two counts of failure to register as a sex or violent offender, and one count of failure to register as a sex or violent offender with a previous conviction.

Hephner was last seen in the 400 block of East Maumee Street in Angola.

He is described as 6’1″ and about 165 pounds with a neck tattoo (pictured).

If you have any information on Hephner’s location, please call the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office at (260) 668-1000 or Steuben County Crime Stoppers at (260) 668-STOP.