Steuben County road rage incident becomes shooting

STEUBEN, Ind. (WOWO) – A road rage incident turned into a reported shooting in Steuben County on Thursday.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting in Pleasant Lake around 10:13 p.m.

When officers arrived to the scene, they spoke to man involved in the incident.

The man stated he had been involved in a road rage incident with another vehicle on Old US HWY 27 just south of the Angola City limits to Pleasant Lake.

One of the vehicles involved stopped near the intersection of Main and Colleen Streets.

The man on-scene stated he approached the stopped vehicle by driving up alongside it when the driver fired a handgun in his direction.

The man on-scene fired a handgun back, and the stopped vehicle then left the scene.

The man reported his vehicle was struck by a bullet in the passenger compartment, but he was uninjured.

It is unknown if the driver of the other vehicle was injured.

During the investigation, another bullet was found lodged into the siding of a nearby home. Officers believe this resulted from the shots fired during the incident.

The shooting remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Steuben County Detective Bureau.