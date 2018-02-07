Steuben County police seeking burglary suspect

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help tracking down a wanted man.

A felony arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for 30-year-old Charles Castner, in connection with a burglary that happened in the 3800 block of West CR 600 N in Jamestown Township that allegedly occurred towards the end of 2017.

The incident involved the theft of a vehicle from the residence, as well as numerous items of personal property over a period of several weeks.

The warrant charges Castner with level 4 felony burglary to a dwelling, level 6 felony auto theft, 2 counts of level 6 felony forgery, and level 6 felony theft.

Castner is described as a white male, standing 5’09” tall, and weighing approximately 180 pounds. He has green eyes and short brown hair.

Anyone with information on Castner’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office or Steuben County Crime Stoppers.