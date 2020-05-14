Steuben County police chase ends with arrests on multiple warrants

ANGOLA, Ind. (WOWO): Steuben County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a reported man and woman fighting inside of a pickup truck on North County Road 650 West in rural Steuben County.

Shortly after the call, officers found the truck at the Pokagon Interchange on I-69 and attempted to stop the vehicle to investigate the initial complaint. The driver refused to stop and a police chase ensued southbound on I-69 and then continued onto westbound US-20 before the driver finally stopped.

The driver was initially said to be a female, later identified by police as 32 year old Kerri-Ann Rugg of Angola, Indiana. During the chase, the male in the truck switched places with her. He was later identified as 32 year old Clayton William Rugg of Angola. Both were arrested and taken to the Steuben County Jail.

Clayton Rugg was charged with one count of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, a level 6 felony and also had outstanding arrest warrants out of Steuben and Allen Counties. Kerri Rugg was charged with one count of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, a level 6 felony. The incident remains under investigation and additional charges may be sought.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office were Angola Police, Fremont Police, Orland Police, and the Indiana State Police.