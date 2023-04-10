Steuben County officials asking for help finding wanted man

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a fugitive.

Officials say an arrest warrant was issued by the Steuben Circuit Court on Friday, April 7 charging Miguel Angel Jimenez-Lopez, 22 of Ashley, with felony rape. The warrant comes after an investigation into an alleged sexual assault last month at a home in the 5100 block of South County Road 350 East in Otsego Township.

Detectives say that Jimenez-Lopez may have fled Steuben County to Delphos, Ohio. He has black hair, brown eyes, is approximately 5’5″ and weighs between 130 and 150 lbs. Jimenez-Lopez was last seen driving a black 2011 Chevrolet Impala sedan with an Ohio license plate of JIP3394. He may also go by the name of Gabriel Sanchez.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office at 260-669-1000 Ext. 4000, Steuben County Crime Stoppers at 260-668-STOP (7867) or your local law enforcement agency.