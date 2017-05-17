Steuben County man arrested on drug charges

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A 28-year-old Steuben County man was arrested Wednesday night on numerous drug charges after a traffic stop near Howe.

The Indiana State Police says Matthew Fridel was pulled over at about 10:30pm on County Road 700 N by Trooper Zarek Finley. The officer smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle’s passenger compartment, and searched the vehicle, finding methamphetamine, marijuana, two drug syringes, a pipe used for smoking meth and more than $1,800.

Finley also learned that Friedel was wanted on an arrest warrant out of Allen County for dealing meth.

He was taken into custody and charged with dealing meth, possession of meth, possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of a syringe, and possession of drug paraphernalia.