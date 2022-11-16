Stephanie Crandall Announces Bid For At-Large Seat On Fort Wayne City Council

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A new name has filed her candidacy for a spot in Fort Wayne City Council. Stephanie Crandall filed paperwork Tuesday to begin her run for an at-large seat on the Fort Wayne City Council. Crandall currently serves as the City of Fort Wayne’s Director of Intergovernmental Affairs, representing the City on the local, state, and federal levels. In addition to her public service, Crandall has been active with several local nonprofits focused on increasing opportunities for Fort Wayne’s residents. Crandall received her bachelor’s degree from Ohio Northern University, her juris doctor from William and Mary School of Law, and most recently, a Certificate of Completion from Harvard Kennedy School’s Senior Executives in State and Local Government.