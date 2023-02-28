Steel Dynamics Executives Set To Receive Mad Anthonys Red Coat Honors

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two of the co-founders of Steel Dynamics Inc. have been named 2023 recipients of the Red Coat honors by Mad Anthonys Foundation. According to Inside Indiana Business, Mark Millett and Richard Teets, along with previous Red Coat recipient Keith Busse, co-founded SDI in 1993. In its 30 years, SDI has become of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in the U.S.

Both executives held key leadership roles at SDI. Millett was named president and CEO in 2012 and continues to serve in that role. After a 40-year career in the steel industry, Teets retired from SDI in 2016. Millett and Teets will be honored at the Red Coat Gala, which will be held May 20th at the Clyde Theater in Fort Wayne.