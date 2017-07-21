Steel Dynamics donates $75,000 to Honor Flight Northeast Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Steel Dynamics Inc. will sponsor Honor Flight Northeast Indiana’s 25th trip to Washington, D.C. in September, according to The Journal Gazette.
Steel Dynamics donated $75,000 to the nonprofit organization, which covers the full cost of the flight.
The donation helps veterans of World War II, Korea and Vietnam travel to national memorials in honor of their service.
Honor Flight Northeast Indiana is hosting a St. Patrick’s Knights of Columbus Dinner and Fundraiser this Saturday, July 22 in order to raise more money to honor veterans.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $6 for children 5-12, and kids under 5 are free.
The ticket price includes dinner, a beverage, and 12 chances to win $25.
I am not impressed, Good for the Honor Flights, but really? Only $75,000? Steel Dynamic’s have planes that they travel all over the world on. How about using those planes to transport these honored vets. We know what the $75,000 is, its a tax write off. Trust me, Mark Millet and the rest of his fat cat administrator’s could pony up more than a measly $75,000. Here is a Idea how about donating a cool million to St. Jude’s or Shriners without splashing it all over the media to get at-a-boy’s to let everyone know just how giving and great you are. I for one am not impressed.