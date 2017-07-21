Steel Dynamics donates $75,000 to Honor Flight Northeast Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Steel Dynamics Inc. will sponsor Honor Flight Northeast Indiana’s 25th trip to Washington, D.C. in September, according to The Journal Gazette.

Steel Dynamics donated $75,000 to the nonprofit organization, which covers the full cost of the flight.

The donation helps veterans of World War II, Korea and Vietnam travel to national memorials in honor of their service.

Honor Flight Northeast Indiana is hosting a St. Patrick’s Knights of Columbus Dinner and Fundraiser this Saturday, July 22 in order to raise more money to honor veterans.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $6 for children 5-12, and kids under 5 are free.

The ticket price includes dinner, a beverage, and 12 chances to win $25.