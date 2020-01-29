Steel Dynamics among “most admired” companies

INDIANA (Network Indiana): Three Indiana companies are among the world’s most admired.

Fort Wayne-based Steel Dynamics Inc., alongside Indianapolis-based Anthem Inc. and Simon Property Group Inc., have all taken spots on Fortune’s annual list of “World’s Most Admired Companies.”

President and CEO of Steel Dynamics Mark Millett spoke proudly of the company, saying “Our recognition is testimony to the strong character and determination of our teams.”

Fortune scores companies based on a survey using nine different attributes, including people management, quality of products and services, and global competitiveness.