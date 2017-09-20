Stealth Trailers expands to Marion, 115 new job positions

MARION, Ind. (WOWO) – Stealth Trailers, a manufacturer of open and enclosed cargo trailers, announced plans to establish a second location in Marion, Indiana.

The expansion includes plans to create up to 115 new jobs by 2020.

The company will lease and equip a 48,000 square-foot facility at 2703 W. 9th St. in Marion. The new facility will include trailer welding, assembly and final finishing, and will launch operations October 1.

Stealth Trailers is currently hiring for positions across the company, including production supervisors, welders, office staff and general laborers.

Interested applicants can apply at stealthtrailer.com under the careers tab.

“We are pleased that Stealth Trailers has chosen Marion to expand their operation,” said Marion Mayor Jess Alumbaugh in a press release. “This partnership will not only assist Stealth Trailers in increasing their productivity and growth, but it provides employment opportunities for those here in Marion and Grant County looking for a new career in manufacturing.”