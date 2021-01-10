Statewide Silver Alert issued for man missing in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WOWO) The South Bend Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Juan Delgado, a 49 year old Hispanic male, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 130 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black coat, shirt and jogging pants.

Juan is missing from South Bend and was last seen on Saturday, Jan. 9, at 1:30 p.m.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anybody with information about Juan Delgado is asked to contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-255-0506 or 911.