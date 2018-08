AVON, Ind. (WOWO) – A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a Avon man.

Meron Gebreslasie, 25, was last seen Monday, August 6 at 3 p.m. in Avon, Indiana and is believed to be in extreme danger. He may require medical assistance.

Gebreslasie is described as 6 foot 0 inches tall, 240 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Avon Police Department at 317-839-8700 or 911.