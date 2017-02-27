Statewide homeless schoolchild number drops

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The rate of homeless schoolchildren has dropped in Indiana.

For the first time in 10 years, the number of homeless kids in public schools throughout Indiana dropped by about 1,300, according to the 2017 Kids Count in Indiana Data Book from the Indiana Youth Institute.

The number of homeless kids is still a staggering 16,143, almost four times what it was when the number last dropped in 2006.

Between Southwest Allen County Schools, Northwest Allen County Schools, and Fort Wayne Community Schools, there are 946 students classified as homeless in Allen County alone.

The Journal Gazette reports that East Allen County Schools did not provide a number of its homeless students.