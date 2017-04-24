State unemployment down slightly

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): LaGrange, Dubois and Elkhart Counties are tied for having the lowest unemployment rates in the state.

That’s according to the March unemployment numbers, released by Indiana Workforce Development Monday. At 2.8%, they’re a far cry from Vermillion County, which has the highest unemployment rate in the state at 5.9%.

Looking at the state’s biggest metro areas, unemployment in Indianapolis is at 3.5%, down from 4.2% the prior month. Fort Wayne is at 3.6%, down from 4.4% in February, while Gary has the highest metro unemployment rate at 5.2%, although that’s still down a full percentage point from February.

Overall, the state unemployment rate of 3.9% is down slightly from February, when it was 4.1%.

Read the full report here.