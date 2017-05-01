State Trooper, Coach, and Nurse credited with saving LaGrange County boy

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): An eight-year-old Wolcottville boy’s life was saved Saturday afternoon by the combined efforts of his coach, an off-duty Indiana State Trooper, and a nurse.

The Indiana State Police says Trooper Richard Williams was coaching a baseball game at about 4:15pm in Kimmell when the boy, who was playing for the opposing team, collapsed at second base and went into a seizure.

The boy’s coach, an off-duty Rome City Deputy Marshal named Chris Bateman, immediately ran to the boy’s side. Williams and Bateman started performing CPR on the child while Shayla Gallo, a nurse who was watching the game, ran onto the field to assist.

The boy began to breathe again in about a minute and was taken to an area hospital. His condition has not been released.