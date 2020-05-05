State to hold reemployment orientation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): If you’re one of the many who were laid off, furloughed, or let go during Indiana’s coronavirus shutdown, the state’s Department of Workforce Development will be holding a special virtual meeting this week to help you get back to work.

The DWD will host a virtual Indiana Reemployment & Benefits Orientation for displaced workers across the state Thursday, May 7th, from 2pm to 3pm.

Topics of discussion will include reemployment services, community resources, employee benefits, and unemployment insurance.

DWD personnel, along with the Indiana Department of Labor, will be presenting info on how displaced employees can move toward a plan for re-employment as soon as possible. You must pre-register: do that through this link.