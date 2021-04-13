State Supreme Court rules Walmart manager not liable for fall

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO): A store manager at an area Walmart is off the hook after an Indiana Supreme Court Ruling.

The Indiana Supreme Court has ruled that the manager of the Huntington Wal-Mart cannot be held liable for a fall suffered by a customer when the manager wasn’t even present.

The case stems from an Easter Sunday 2019 incident where David Branscomb went to Wal-Mart and tripped over a pallet that had apparently been left in the garden center.

The Journal Gazette reports that he sued, based upon negligence, but the high court threw it out, saying the manager cannot be held liable under Indiana law because he does not officially control the property; Walmart does.