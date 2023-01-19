State Senator Andy Zay to consider bid for Congress

Huntington, Ind. (WOWO): Republican State Senator Andy Zay announced that he is exploring a bid for the Indiana 3rd District Congressional seat, currently served by Republican Jim Banks.

Banks has recently announced that he will seek the Republican nomination to replace outgoing U.S. Senator Mike Braun.

“Hoosiers have been served well by Rep. Banks. It is imperative we continue fighting for Hoosier values and fiscal responsibility,” said Zay.

Zay is an entrepreneur with his own leasing and rental business. He is currently serving and representing the people of District 17. Zay said he is humbled by the support and encouragement from friends, family and colleagues. A decision like this cannot be made lightly and will take time, prayer and reflection.