State Senator Andy Zay announces his bid for Congress

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO) – State Senator Andy Zay announced his bid for the Third Congressional District seat Thursday.

In a release Zay said the following,

“Congress is broken. Washington D.C. politicians have left Main Street behind while saddling future generations with more debt, less opportunities, and misplaced priorities. It’s time we chart a different course. In Congress, I will work to cut taxes on working families, spur job creation, and create opportunities for the next generation while defending our Hoosier values of family, faith, life, and the United States Constitution.”

“The Biden administration has failed. Record inflation and a floundering economy have pushed an agenda that puts left-wing interest groups ahead of everyday Americans. In Congress, I will defend our values and put Hoosiers first.”

Zay will be seeking the Republican nomination for the seat left vacant by Congressman Jim Banks, while Banks runs for U.S. Senate.

Zay has served the State Senate since 2016 and was born and raised in Huntington.