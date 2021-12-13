State revenues strong in November

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business): The most recent Indiana revenue report exceeded projections for the month of November with collections of sales taxes, individual income taxes, and riverboat wagering taxes driving the results.

The Indiana State Budget Agency says General Fund revenues totaled nearly $1.3 billion last month, which was more than 6% higher than the April 2021 revenue forecast and more than 9% higher than the same month last year

Year-to-date General Fund revenues totaled $7.3 billion, which is 9.6% above the April 2021 revenue forecast but about one percent below revenues through the same period in the prior fiscal year.

The state budget agency says riverboat wagering collections totaled $27 million for November, a 52% increase over the monthly estimate and 41% above revenue from the same period a year ago.

You can connect to the November revenue report by clicking here.