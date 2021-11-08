State revenue continues to beat estimates

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business): Indiana revenue exceeded the most recent projections for the month of October.
The Indiana State Budget Agency says General Fund revenues totaled nearly $1.4 billion last month, which was more than 11% higher than the April 2021 revenue forecast and nearly 15% higher than the same month last year.
Year-to-date, General Fund revenues are nearly $565 million above the April 2021 forecast, but remain 3% lower than the amount collected during the same period in the previous fiscal year.