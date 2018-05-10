State Revenue Beats Estimates in April

INDIANA (Inside Indiana Business): State revenue in April was $15.4 million above the most recent forecast. The Indiana State Budget Agency says last month’s total of more than $2 billion is more than $180 million above the same month in 2017, though the numbers also include revenue from March that had not yet been processed.

The General Fund revenue totals beat projections by 0.8 percent. The estimates are based on the revenue forecast, which was most recently adjusted in December.

Sales tax collections and individual income tax collections were 2.6 percent and 2.7 percent above the monthly estimate, respectively. Corporate tax collections, riverboat wagering collections, and racino wagering collections were all below estimates.

Year-to-date General Fund collections totaled $12.6 billion, which is 0.7 percent above the latest forecast. You can connect to more about the April report by clicking here.