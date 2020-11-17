State reports record 84 new deaths due to COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana Department of Health reported a record 84 additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The deaths, which occurred between Oct. 22 and Nov. 16, push the state’s death toll to 4,770. Also, hospitalizations are near 3,000 for the first time, with a record 2,951.

Officials reported 5,541 new positive cases, and the 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 23.2 percent.

You can view more data on the state’s coronavirus dashboard here.

Meanwhile, the Allen County Department of Health reported 304 new positive cases and nine additional deaths.