State reports record 143 new deaths due to COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana Department of Health reported a record 143 deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The deaths, which occurred between Nov. 10 and Dec. 21, push the state’s death toll to 7,244. The department also reported 3,758 new positive cases.

Currently, the state has 30 percent of ICU beds in use for COVID-19 patients, with 23 percent of beds still available.

More data can be found on the state’s coronavirus dashboard here.

Meanwhile, the Allen County Department of Health reported 188 new positive cases of the virus.