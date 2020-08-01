State reports 989 new positive COVID-19 cases and 6 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health reported 989 new positive cases of COVID-19 and six additional deaths on Saturday.

The deaths, which happened on July 30 and 31, push the state’s death toll to 2,771. Total positive cases are now at 67,122. A total of 758,606 Hoosiers have been tested for the virus.

More numbers can be found on the state’s coronavirus dashboard here.

In Allen County, the health department reported 68 new positive cases of COVID-19, growing total positive cases to 3,590. The death toll was unchanged at 158.

The state and county numbers may not align due to delays in private lab reporting to the state.