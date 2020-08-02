State reports 784 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 4 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health reported 784 new positive cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths on Sunday.

The new positive cases are down from 989 reported yesterday. The deaths, which occurred between July 31 and Aug. 1, push the state’s death toll from the virus to 2,775.

Total positive cases since the pandemic began are now at 67,857. Overall, 769,043 Hoosiers have been tested.

More data is available on the state’s coronavirus dashboard here.

Meanwhile, the Allen County Department of Health reported 39 new positive cases Sunday. Total positive cases now stand at 3,628. The death toll was unchanged at 158.

The state and county numbers may not match due to delays in private lab reporting to the state.