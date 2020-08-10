State reports 673 new positive COVID-19 cases and 3 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health reported 673 new positive cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths on Monday.

The deaths, which happened between Aug. 7 and 9, push the death toll to 2,838.

Total new positive cases are now at 74,992. Overall, 852,111 Hoosiers have been tested for the virus.

You can view more data on the state’s coronavirus dashboard here.

In Allen County, the health department reported 34 new positive cases. That brings total cases to 3,964. The death toll was unchanged at 162.

The state and county numbers may not match due to delays in private lab reporting to the state.