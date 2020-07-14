State reports 662 new positive COVID-19 cases and 13 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health reported 662 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 13 additional deaths on Tuesday.

The deaths, which occurred between July 3 and 13, push the state’s death toll to 2,582.

The new positive cases are up from yesterday’s 452. Total positive cases are now at 52,685. Overall, 578,409 Hoosiers have been tested for the virus.

More data can be found on the state’s coronavirus dashboard here.

Meanwhile, the Allen County Department of Health reported 21 new positive cases. Total positive cases are now at 2,993. The death toll was again unchanged at 133.