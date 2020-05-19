State reports 57 additional deaths, 481 new positive cases of COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health reported 57 additional deaths and 481 new positive cases of COVID-19 Monday.

The deaths, which occurred between April 17 and May 18, grow the state’s death toll to 1,678. A total of 28,705 Hoosiers have tested positive. 189,330 Hoosiers have been tested for the virus.

You can view more data on the state’s dashboard here.

In Allen County, there were 21 new positive cases, pushing the total to 1,044. The death toll was unchanged at 65.

The state and county numbers may not match due to delays in private lab reporting to the state.